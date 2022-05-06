ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Residents continue legal battle against Rail Tie Wind Project

 4 days ago

LARAMIE – In another step in a yearslong battle over the proposed Rail Tie Wind Project, some area residents are making their case to the Wyoming Supreme Court. The Albany County District Court upheld a March 30 Albany County Commission to grant a permit to ConnectGen, the company leading the project....

