Residents continue legal battle against Rail Tie Wind Project

A rally and march are planned for Saturday in Casper in protest of the U.S. Supreme Court’s likely reversal of Roe v. Wade. Organizers plan to start gathering at Veteran’s Park on Second Street around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. A march from there to the Healing Park on Conwell, across from Wyoming Medical Center, is set to start at 1 p.m. A rally at Conwell is planned to begin at 2 p.m. Julie Burkhart, founder of Wellspring Health Access and the planned Casper abortion clinic, is set to speak. Other Casper community members will also take the mic to share their personal experience or draw attention to local lawmakers’ votes on the issue, organizers said. Holly Thompson, one of the event’s coordinators, said organizers may also reach out to see if any Natrona County legislators want to speak at the rally.

CASPER, WY ・ 8 HOURS AGO