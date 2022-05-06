ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrington, WY

Man dies while incarcerated at Torrington prison

By Ellen Gerst 307-266-0544, ellen.gerst@trib.com
KPVI Newschannel 6
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man incarcerated at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington died Friday, the Department of Corrections said. David Russell Tarver was 61....

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Bustaman Kartabrata Sentenced To Life In Prison For Killing Three Family Members

DENVER (CBS4) – During a sentencing hearing on May 6, 2022, Bustaman Kartabrata was given one life sentence in the Colorado Department of Corrections for each of three 1st Degree Murder counts, plus another 3-years for felony menacing. Bustaman Kartabrata (credit: Denver Police) In April 2022, a jury deliberated for just over three hours before finding Kartabarta, 62, guilty of three counts of first-degree murder for the 2019 killings of Joseph McDaniels, Althea McDaniels, and their eleven-year-old daughter. Kartabrata entered the home of his wife’s son and family on May 23, 2019 as the family was preparing to move to Mississippi. According to the arrest affidavit, the family had recently sold their home and were packing up belongings. (credit: Facebook) A 9-year-old boy watched as Kartabrata shot and killed his mother and father. He then chased and shot the 11-year-old. The grandmother of the children saved herself by jumping out of a second-story window while the boy escaped and ran for help. (credit: CBS) The felony menacing charge was for the boy who escaped the shooting.
DENVER, CO
K2 Radio

Please Help Me: Protest for Casper Man Convicted of Killing the Man Who Molested His Granddaughter

It was a windy Friday afternoon when a handful of Casper citizens gathered outside of the Casper Police Station on Friday night. "Freedom for Olinza; set him free!" rang throughout the downtown area as several supporters of Olinza Headd and his family protested the sentence that he was given after shooting and killing the man who he said molested his granddaughter.
CASPER, WY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
ABC4

Idaho man killed the day after his brother’s funeral

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (ABC4) – Officials say an Idaho man has died in a car crash — just one day after his brother’s funeral. According to East Idaho News, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office was responding to a crash Friday night where they discovered the body of 37-year-old Juan Silerio. Silerio was discovered inside of […]
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
Torrington, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
State
Wyoming State
City
Torrington, WY
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
The Independent

What escaped inmate Casey White said during arrest as questions remain over guard’s death: ‘I didn’t do it’

The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Nevada Mo. Police arrest man, “running through yards yelling that he was going to abduct children”

NEVADA, Mo. — In the early morning hours of Friday, April 22, Nevada Police were alerted to a residence in the 1100 block of N. Clay Street for a reported assault that had just occurred. Investigation revealed a male subject, later identified as Jason Omar Clark, 45, had unlawfully entered a home and attacked a 14-year-old female. According to a...
NEVADA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Cbs#Violent Crime#Cbs Denver#Doc
KX News

S.D. authorities find missing Sioux Falls woman’s body

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have discovered the body of a Sioux Falls woman who had been missing for almost two weeks. According to reports, searchers found Kay Flittie’s body in Hanson County on Saturday. She was last seen by a passerby walking on Interstate 90 on April 5. The Hanson County Sheriff’s Office […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
St. Joseph Post

Lincoln man dies from wounds sustained in Beatrice police shooting

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — A southeastern Nebraska police chief says a man shot by a Beatrice police officer in a confrontation following a high-speed chase has died. Beatrice Police Chief Bruce Lang tells radio station KWBE that 35-year-old Bradley Allen of Lincoln died Tuesday afternoon — nearly three days after the Saturday night shooting. Lang said Allen had led officers on a high-speed chase in Gage County that exceeded 100 mph at times. Allen eventually fled the vehicle on foot and was later confronted by a Beatrice officer.
BEATRICE, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
KX News

Dead suspect identified in Monday morning shootout on E Broadway

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — UPDATE: May 3, 9:40 a.m. Authorities have released the name of the man who died following a reported shootout with Bismarck police in the area of 2500 E Broadway on Monday morning. The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Eric Hermanson, of Bismarck. Bismarck police also said the case is still […]
BISMARCK, ND
WOWT

Former Nebraska corrections employee arrested by state patrol

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a former staff employee at Community Corrections Center – Lincoln Wednesday. Nikki Peterson, 32, was arrested for unauthorized communication with a committed offender and sexual abuse of an inmate which are both felony offenses according to the release. The Nebraska...
LINCOLN, NE
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque family asking for help finding missing daughter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – 20-year-old Yasmin Marquez was last seen the morning of April 15 near Isleta and Blake. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office original missing person’s flyer said Marquez was possibly with an armed and dangerous individual. Her mother, Ivonne Jaramillo, is worried that person is her daughter’s ex-boyfriend Jonathan Martinez. “I can’t say a lot but […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KXRM

Can you identify this suspect for Fremont County?

COLORADO SPRINGS — Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying the man included in the photo below. The suspect is wanted for identity theft. If you have any information please contact Deputy Sanders at 719-371-6154 or will.sanders@fremontso.com
FREMONT COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy