Watch Idahoans Get Triggered By This Bizarre Brad Little Political Ad

By Nate Bird
 2 days ago
It’s political season again in Idaho and that means debates, airing of concerns, and the airing of concerning political ads. Idahoans are Coming Unhinged Because of This Recent Political Ad. Some political ads just state the facts and don’t get creative with the production. Other ads go into...

7 Reasons Why the End of the World May Be Coming to Idaho

The world is in a strange place and things that many thought they would never see or that would ever happen, have occurred in the last few years. There have been diseases spread across the globe, fires that stretch for miles, and giant bugs that parachute. Many of the things that people have witnessed or experienced are defining history, and many of these occurrences are more on the negative side. With so much doom and gloom in the world over the last few years, it makes one question, is the end of the world fast approaching? Here are some reasons, it may be happening sooner than later.
IDAHO STATE
More Than Half of Idaho Under Drought Declaration

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-All of southern Idaho is under an emergency drought declaration issued Friday by Idaho water managers and the governor. The Idaho Department of Water Resources Director Gary Spackman issued the emergency drought declaration for 34 counties south of the Salmon River, essentially more than half the state. The declaration was approved by Gov. Brad Little making it effective as of Friday, April 28. "An emergency drought declaration provides a powerful tool for agricultural water users to cope with drought by allowing temporary water right changes for the remainder of the year. An emergency drought declaration may also help with eligibility requirements for federal drought assistance," said the department in the announcement. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor Map, all the counties in the impacted area are in moderate to severe drought, most are already in severe drought. According to IDWR, nearly a dozen county commissioners had asked the department to issue the declaration. This comes as many reservoirs, snow back, and streamflow conditions are well below average for this time of year. "Specifically, total cumulative snow water equivalent (SWE) levels in these basins as of April 1, 2022, ranged from 50 to 78 percent of median. The April-to-September streamflow forecasts for most locations south of the Salmon River are between 25 and 75 percent of median. As of April 1, 2022, water storage in most reservoirs serving the southern half of Idaho were between 20 to 65 percent of capacity, increasing the chances that many reservoirs will not fill," according to IDWR. For more information on changes to water rights go to the Drought Declaration Webpage.
IDAHO STATE
Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
Leading Causes of Death in Idaho

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, as of March 1, 2022, seven out of the 10 leading causes of death in Idaho are associated with an aging or obese population. Interestingly, as of 2019, an Idahoan’s life expectancy was 79.5 years of age, ranking thirteenth in the...
IDAHO STATE
There’s a Big Bad Bear on the Loose in Idaho

A grizzly with an attitude and a taste for flesh. The animal is munching on livestock in the northern panhandle. Idaho Fish and Game plans to trap the beast, attach a collar and then relocate the predator. Numerous panhandle publications are detailing the story. You can read more by clicking here.
IDAHO STATE
Grizzly Bears Surprise Western Montana Family With Up-Close Visit

Since the weather doesn't want to get its act in gear to let us know that spring has arrived I guess we'll just have to rely on the fact that bear sightings are becoming more of an occurrence. With the animals finding their way out of hibernation, here are three bear encounter stories that I've seen in just the last week.
