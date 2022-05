Wabash, Ind. – Honeywell Arts & Entertainment will accept entries for the annual Themed Art Competition on June 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Honeywell Center. The competition is open to amateur and professional artists and features the theme Upside Down. Select entries will be on display in the Clark Gallery located inside the Honeywell Center from June 9 through July 11.

