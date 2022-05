Ind. (WNDU) - Miller’s Health Services Inc. announced that it could be laying off nearly 700 employees due to their terminating operator’s lease. The news came thanks to a WARN notification, issued by the Federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification act, that requires employers to give official notice to certain state and local government units or officials to inform them of pending terminations. Affected employees were also notified.

HUNTINGTON, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO