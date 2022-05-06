TRAFFIC ALERT – New Castle County – SB Rt 141 Ramp on to NB I-95 to Close for Contruction / Nightly starting Monday, May 9th.

HATFIELD TWP. Pa. - Police said 63-year-old man was struck and killed Friday night near the 700 block of Bethlehem Pike. Police responded to the scene around 8:50 p.m. and say that man was hit by a car traveling south in the left lane as he was trying to cross the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, and his identity is being held until they can notify his next of kin.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO