TRAFFIC ALERT – New Castle County – SB Rt 141 Ramp on to NB I-95 to Close for Contruction / Nightly starting Monday, May 9th.
Newport — The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) announces the closure of SB Route 141 Exit 3A, the ramp on to NB I-95for concrete patching and paving. The ramp will be closed during the night from Monday, May 9th at 8:00 pm to Friday, May 13th at 6:00am. The ramp will then be closed around the clock from Friday, May 13th at 8:00 pm to Monday, May 16th at 6:00am. [More]
