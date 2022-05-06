ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle County, DE

TRAFFIC ALERT – New Castle County – SB Rt 141 Ramp on to NB I-95 to Close for Contruction / Nightly starting Monday, May 9th.

Milford LIVE News
 4 days ago

Newport — The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) announces the closure of SB Route 141 Exit 3A, the ramp on to NB I-95for concrete patching and paving. The ramp will be closed during the night from Monday, May 9th at 8:00 pm to Friday, May 13th at 6:00am. The ramp will then be closed around the clock from Friday, May 13th at 8:00 pm to Monday, May 16th at 6:00am. [More]

Milford LIVE News

Milford, DE
