Westworld qualifies as one of those shows where you hear about it and think, “That’s still on?” And that goes for people like myself, who religiously watch it, and even record a YouTube series analyzing each new episode. Granted, it has been since May 3, 2020 when the finale of Westworld Season Three landed on HBO, so you probably have seen a LOT of television between now and then. Plus, the dense science fiction that comes with the Westworld plot requires a ton of retention. That’s why we have the first teaser trailer for Westworld Season Four, which is coming to HBO on June 26. Watch it, and realize exactly how much about the first three seasons you have completely forgotten.

TV SERIES ・ 15 HOURS AGO