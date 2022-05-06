ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne Teen Arrested for Attempted Murder in Bar Stabbing

By Joy Greenwald
 2 days ago
A man is in the hospital and a teen in custody following a Thursday night stabbing in south Cheyenne. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says the incident happened around 11 p.m. at the Lamp Lounge. "The preliminary investigation shows that...

Cheyenne, WY
