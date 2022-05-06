2023 Kia SOUL

Check out one of racing’s most underrated performance cars. The AMC Javelin is one of racing's instantly recognizable muscle cars for its incredible tenacity and powerful V8 engines. Still managing to fool the competition with unique looks and a relative reputation on the drag strip, these cars were wildly competitive for their time. In an era focused solely on speed and style, these vehicles dominated in almost every performance-based platform. So it seems pretty easy to see why one might want to get their hands on one of these incredible machines, but how do you know which is right for you? The answer is more straightforward with this vehicle than in other classics because of its flamboyant design and all-American attitude of 'if you're going to do something, go all-out with it!'

