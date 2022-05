SIOUX CITY -- On Friday night, the 87-year-old bandshell at Sioux City's Grandview Park was hit twice with graffiti, according to the Sioux City Police Department. Around 8:36 p.m., Friday, a Sioux City resident, posted photos on Facebook showing the front of the white concrete structure had been covered in graffiti. Around 9:50 p.m., workers were seen at the music pavilion going over the various tags with white paint.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO