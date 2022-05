The Toledo School for the Arts offers an educational program that gives children with interest in the arts a place to learn and hone the skills they’re developing. The public school puts them in a position to go on with careers as artists and in the arts while providing an all–around education. Toledo School for the Arts is a gem which shows the great things a charter school can accomplish. It’s had time to prove its worth. The school opened in 1999.

