If ESPN's preseason rankings are determined a fair amount by educated guesswork, the Week 1 WNBA Power Rankings are based on a very small sample size. Still, getting off to a strong start is a good sign, and three teams are 2-0 after the WNBA's 2022 opening weekend. For the Los Angeles Sparks and Washington Mystics, that's especially heartening after both missed the playoffs last season. For the Las Vegas Aces, who had the second-best record in 2021 but were upset in the semifinals, it's a signal that things are clicking under new coach Becky Hammon.

