California State

66 acres of California’s Lost Coast up for auction

By Silas Valentino
 4 days ago
38 Bay Circle is undeveloped and features unrestricted views of the Pacific Ocean. (Courtesy of Elite Auctions)

This weekend, some 66 acres of undeveloped land on California's famed Lost Coast are going up for auction. The vast and gorgeous tract could all be yours with the wave of a bidding paddle — plus millions of dollars in cash, with no contingencies or financing.

The property at 38 Bay Circle, near the coastal hamlet of Shelter Cove, is dotted with coastal sage and chaparral. It features a flat area big enough for a two-story home overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the only part of the lot that's zoned residential, although anyone looking to develop it may want to consider that the current owner bought it with exactly that plan, before running into significant roadblocks, both cultural and legal .

The land holds many local secrets, including a fire pit surrounded by stone seats that was built and beloved by local surfers. Whether the new owners keep the pit accessible to the community may dictate whether they become a beloved neighbor or a despised newcomer.

The fire pit near the beach accessible by trail from 38 Bay Circle. (Courtesy of Elite Auctions)

The purchaser will also assume control of Dead Man’s Gulch, where an active creek filters into the sea through rolling coastal cliffs. Adjacent to the property’s sandy shores is Cove Beach, a popular swimming destination protected from strong currents and large waves.

As reported in a Lost Coast Outpost article in 2015, the coastline around the property is “arguably the most cherished spot among local wave-riders,” so the new owner should expect run into the wet-suited crowd pretty regularly.

There are plenty of challenges associated with developing the spot. In 2015, according to that same Lost Coast Outpost story, the current owner tried to build a new trail down to the water without a permit. Someone snitched to Humboldt County authorities, who investigated and found that the construction could have destabilized the hillside. They also found that the herbicide Roundup had possibly been used in the area, where it could have contaminated Dead Man's Creek.

Whoever purchases this property will undoubtedly become well-versed with Humboldt County's local coastal plan — especially if they're planning on building anything there.

The property lines defined in red. Shelter Cove is seen on the left. (Courtesy of Elite Auctions)

Randy Haddaway, founder and CEO of Elite Auctions, which is brokering the deal, told SFGATE that the current owner had originally planned to build a home on the property but eventually decided to sell it off.

The auction will be held at the property on Saturday, May 7, at 11 a.m. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and remote bids will be accepted by phone. Attendance is encouraged.

Comments / 37

C3grillerUSA
4d ago

one of the prettiest, wildest areas left on our coast. Its also loaded with history, including the discovery of the Sinkyone Tribe during the Gold Rush era while setting up a port there for supplies needed for miners in areas like Trinity. Currently a refuge for Roosevelt Elk, once hunted to provide meat for the soldiers at Fort Bragg. Chinese laborersbuilt some of the roads through the rugged mountains. There's much more stuff I at least, found very interesting.

J J
3d ago

The ride through The Lost Coast and into Redwoods State Park is worth the time it takes to get lost in this treasure. ONLY in California. ❣️

TopPik Carlitosway.
4d ago

Bidding millions of dollars in cash, with no contingencies 🤔 on mostly unusable property. As a Real Estate Investor I don't see that as an investment, however it's a nice place my friend got married up there.

Related
Toni Koraza

California to Face a Devastating Crisis

Seeing the somewhat terrifying images of Lake Mead at its all-time low brings a lot of concern for the availability of drinking water in the future. Coupled with that, many other factors affect how much freshwater we will have and food availability. From drought conditions to disruptions in supply chains, a food shortage is a real possibility.
98.3 The KEY

Your history teacher never told you Japan bombed Oregon & Washington

Since the end of World War II, the debate on whether the Japanese planned or did not plan to invade Washington and Oregon with troops still rages on. Some say the Japanese had no intention of invading the U.S. because of the long distance across the Pacific Ocean, and others say they were likely wary of a long drawn out battle with armed Americans, as most households in rural areas at the time had a firearm (81 years later this topic is still highly debated).
OREGON STATE
MIX 106

What is Idaho’s Most “Hippie” Town?

Idaho is not a state where you think of a lot of hippies, but alas we do have a hippie town - at least according to Thrillist. The website laid out the Best Hippie Town in Every State. Any guesses what Idaho's is?. First lets take a look at some...
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

Thousands evacuated from Arizona town after 100 feet ‘wall of fire’ descends

Thousands of northern Arizona residents have been evacuated after strong winds carried a “wall of fire” as high as 100 ft toward buildings.Authorities said about 766 homes and 2,000 residents were evacuated from area north of Flagstaff by Tuesday evening following the Tunnel Fire’s fast approach. About two dozen buildings were estimated to have been destroyed and the 89 highway, which connects remote parts of northern Arizona with Flagstaff, remains shut.Wind speeds up to 50mph were able to carry the flames towards an area of scattered homes, dry grass and Ponderosa pine trees on the outskirts of Flagstaff, authorities said....
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

California desalination plant hits regulatory hurdle

(Reuters) -A proposed California desalination plant that would produce 50 million gallons of drinking water per day failed a crucial regulatory hurdle on Monday, possibly dooming a project that had been promoted as a partial solution for sustained drought. The staff of the California Coastal Commission recommended denying approval of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Second quake hits Northern California nine hours after Saturday morning shake

THE GEYSERS, Calif. - A second quake of similar strength struck Saturday night in northern Sonoma County, about a half mile from one that hit that morning. According to U.S. Geological Survey, 3.4 magnitude quake occurred at 8:17 p.m. about 19 miles north of Windsor at a depth of 1.7 miles on the south side of Big Sulphur Creek in the Mayacmas Mountains.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
