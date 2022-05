32-year-old Joshua Taylor dead after being hit by a vehicle in Nashville (Nashville, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 32-year-old Joshua Taylor as the man who lost his life after getting struck by an SUV on Thursday night in Nashville. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian accident took place shortly before 9 p.m. The preliminary investigation showed that Joshua Taylor was going with his family on Interstate 65 North earlier in the evening when his child threw a favorite toy out the window [...]

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO