Under Armour, Dish fall; Cigna, NRG Energy rise

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Dish Network Inc., down $5.26 to $22.22.

The satellite television provider’s first-quarter financial results fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Cigna Corp., up $14.82 to $266.90.

The health insurer reported strong first-quarter profit and revenue.

NRG Energy Inc., up $3.69 to $41.40.

The power company’s first-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Under Armour Inc., down $3.44 to $9.85.

The sports apparel company gave investors a disappointing financial forecast as it grapples with supply chain problems and inflation.

Endo International Plc., down 60 cents to $1.42.

The healthcare company gave investors a weak financial forecast for its current quarter.

Bloom Energy Corp., down $3.84 to $15.13.

The developer of fuel cell systems reported a bigger loss than analysts expected.

Zillow Group Inc., down $1.73 to $38.05.

The online real estate marketplace gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast.

iRhythm Technologies Inc., up $6.85 to $124.97.

The digital healthcare company reported strong first-quarter revenue and raised its revenue forecast for the year.

The Associated Press

Pangaea Logistics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) _ Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) on Tuesday reported net income of $20.2 million in its first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Newport, Rhode Island-based company said it had net income of 45 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 35 cents per share. The maritime...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell $3.33 to $99.76 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for July delivery fell $3.48 to $102.46 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for June delivery fell 10 cents to $3.54 a gallon. June heating oil rose 10 cents to $3.93 a gallon. June natural gas rose 36 cents to $7.39 per 1,000 cubic feet.
TRAFFIC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

