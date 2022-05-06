ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsway Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ITASCA, Ill. (AP) _ Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) on Friday reported a first-quarter loss of $2.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Itasca, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The merchant bank posted revenue of $26.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KFS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KFS

