Gaming laptops are great for those who want a more mobile solution to their gaming but want something more powerful than, say, a Nintendo Switch. Of course, high-end gaming laptops can be pretty expensive, so if you want to save a little bit, laptops with RTX 3050 GPUs tend to be on the more budget-friendly end, often coming at or below $1,000. As such, we’ve collected some of the best deals on laptops with an RTX 3050 that will save you a bit of cash, although if none of these do it for you, we do have some other great budget gaming laptop deals for you to check out.

COMPUTERS ・ 6 HOURS AGO