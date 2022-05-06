ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Creighton lands St. Louis tennis transfer Alvarez

By Trevor Maeder
kmaland.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Omaha) -- St. Louis tennis transfer Oscar Alvarez has committed to Creighton. Alvarez...

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

Related
103GBF

This Rock Quarry Beach In Missouri Is A Must See This Summer

Looking for some fun things to do this summer on vacation? Here's something that you can add to the list. Located about an hour and a half west of St. Louis is the city of Rolla, Missouri. There, you will find a beach unlike any other you may have seen. Despite its name, The Fugitive Beach isn't a place for fugitives to swim. In fact, it's a fun rock quarry beach for the whole family!
ROLLA, MO
Western Iowa Today

Morel Mushroom Season is Late, Not Ruined

(Shenandoah, IA) Cold, windy spring days have left Iowa’s morel mushroom harvest delayed. By this date, mushroom hunters are typically thick in forested areas collecting the delicacies that only appear for a short time every spring. Matt Moles is park manager for the Iowa D-N-R’s Waubonsie State Park in Fremont County. He says his office has been receiving numerous calls from people asking if morels have been popping up yet in the park. While a few hunters have started reporting success in parts of southern Iowa and southeast Nebraska, Moles says a good rain followed by some warm days could lead to a jump-start in the season.
SHENANDOAH, IA
104.5 KDAT

When Can You Legally Turn Left on a Red Light in Iowa?

It's painful to roll up to an intersection where you know you have to turn left, just to miss the green light. Having to turn left and wait for the light to change seems to take forever. I'm not sure what's worse, waiting for the arrow to turn green, or waiting for a train. Both are equally unbearable. Can you tell I'm impatient?
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Omaha, NE
City
Creighton, NE
City
Creighton, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
Omaha, NE
Sports
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Nebraska Coach Scott Frost

It was a tough week for Scott Frost, as he and the Nebraska Cornhuskers program received some punishment from the NCAA for minor violations. Frost has been hit with a show-cause and the Huskers have been put on probation. The NCAA announced the decision earlier this week. It's shaping up...
NEBRASKA STATE
UPI News

Missouri husband surprises wife with $50,000 lottery win

May 5 (UPI) -- An unidentified man from Missouri won $50,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket and surprised his wife with the winnings when she returned from a trip. The man told lottery officials that he purchased a Millionaire Blowout ticket following a hard day at work and while he was missing his wife who was out of town.
FOX2Now

Most popular girl names in the 70s in Missouri

While many women throughout history have achieved amazing things, most little girls’ names are popularized by the stars of the entertainment industry: a child actress who was a beacon of hope during the Great Depression; the title of a popular song; or the name fictional characters gave their baby in a sitcom.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Team
WOWT

Pair of shootings sends four to hospital

Summer-like weather arrives Monday with temperatures jumping into the 90s. Omaha's Cinco De Mayo festival is wrapping up Sunday. George Merithew makes a response on social media regarding his speeding ticket. Nebraska Renaissance Festival returns for 13th year. Updated: 5 hours ago. The 13th annual Nebraska Renaissance Festival saw a...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy