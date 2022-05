HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Across the nation and the commonwealth, some health districts are seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases. Jordi Shelton, with the Central Shenandoah Health District, said a number of factors could be contributing to the rise in cases, including waning immunity, highly transmissible variants, and getting together with large groups. She said this uptick is not unique to the CSHD, but it’s impacting many localities.

