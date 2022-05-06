ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Gas prices reach record highs in Pennsylvania and Delaware yet again

By FOX 29 Staff
fox29.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA - Just when you thought gas prices were going down, they are going up again - way up!. Gas prices in Pennsylvania and Delaware reached all-time highs again Friday, less than two months after breaking a near 14-year record. Average prices hit $4.28 in Pennsylvania and $4.22 in...

www.fox29.com

Comments / 91

Somnambulant Joe
4d ago

My kids finally moved out on their own. I WAS wondering what I would do with the extra money. Joe Biden took care of that for me.

Reply(24)
31
Janet clough
4d ago

Demacrat run States ,wanting their one world order. electric vehicles, so that they can control you and shut your cars down on Sundays.

Reply(1)
19
Leo Gort
3d ago

Still blaming it on Russia. It’s all Biden. We could have still been energy independent paying 2 and change a gallon. Here in Pa it’s wolf and his gas tax. We have the highest gas tax in the nation

Reply(4)
11
Related
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: Which states are offering a gas stimulus payment?

Gas prices have surpassed $4 on average for the country, but some states have seen an even larger increase. These states are offering stimulus payments or tax breaks. Some states are offering their residents stimulus payments to help offset the expensive increase. The war between Russia and Ukraine has only...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Delaware Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Delaware State
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Oil And Gas#Aaa Public Affairs#Russian#Gm
abc27 News

California kingsnake found in Pa. barn

With the weather getting warmer, the wildlife is waking up, and people are bound to see more critters out and about. But what Midstate residents may not expect to see here is a snake from the other side of the country.
MANHEIM, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF

Pennsylvania residents and out-of-state travelers will need a REAL ID to board an airplane starting next year

PHILADELPHIA — Travelers who want to board an airplane will soon need a star on their driver’s license, indicating that it is a REAL ID-compliant credential or they will need another form of approved identification to board their flight or enter a secure federal facility. Pennsylvania’s REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards have a small star in a gold circle in the upper right corner to indicate that it meets new federal regulations that establish minimum security standards.
Pocono Update

Several Pennsylvania Counties Under Quarantine As Spotted Lanternflies Cause Severe Damage

Lanternflies cause severe damage in several Pennsylvania counties, with the infestation, many of them go under quarantine. The lanternfly is capable of causing damage on an extreme scale. According to Pennsylvania Department Of Agriculture (PDA) Including damage to vines, crops, and other various plants and trees. Trees wilt, sap ooze, leaves curl and dieback, and wither on trees. Spotted lanternflies also excrete a sugary material known as honeydew which is detrimental to plants because it induces the growth of black mold. While honeydew may be harmless to humans, it is not welcoming towards any vegetal lifeforms. Outdoor enthusiasts report lanternflies affecting their quality of life; when it comes to enjoying nature, air quality, and outdoor activities. Lanternflies swarm in the air, covering trees and even coating decks and play equipment with their honeydew. The Asian Spotted Lanternfly is an invasive species that has called the Poconos home since 2014. It has since infested nearly all of Pennsylvania, including the quarantined Monroe County.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pennsylvania electric generation costs increasing up to 45% on June 1

Pennsylvania regulators are warning consumers that most utilities will be increasing their prices for electric generation on June 1. Energy supply costs will increase between 6% and 45% across the state for consumers who aren’t under contract with a supplier, according to the state’s Public Utility Commission. Most...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy