ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks Infielder Leobaldo Pina Previews The 2022 Season

By James McCarty
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFargo-Moorhead RedHawks star infielder Leobaldo Pina joined...

www.am1100theflag.com

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

The Minnesota Vikings Are Visiting The Philadelphia Eagles On MNF

The Minnesota Vikings will make a Monday Night Football appearance early in the 2022 season. The Vikings will visit the Philadelphia Eagles for a Week 2 Monday Night Football doubleheader on Monday, September 19. The Vikings - Eagles game is set to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. with game coverage on...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Bison Softball Has Earned A No. 3 Seed In The Summit League Championship

The 2022 Summit League Softball Championship bracket has been released and the NDSU Bison find themselves as the No. 3 seed. The Bison will take on the No. 6 seeded University of North Dakota in the opening round of the tournament on Wednesday, May 11 at 4:30 p.m. This is...
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy