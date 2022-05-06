Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks Infielder Leobaldo Pina Previews The 2022 Season

The Minnesota Vikings will make a Monday Night Football appearance early in the 2022 season. The Vikings will visit the Philadelphia Eagles for a Week 2 Monday Night Football doubleheader on Monday, September 19. The Vikings - Eagles game is set to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. with game coverage on...
The 2022 Summit League Softball Championship bracket has been released and the NDSU Bison find themselves as the No. 3 seed. The Bison will take on the No. 6 seeded University of North Dakota in the opening round of the tournament on Wednesday, May 11 at 4:30 p.m. This is...
The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced that former University of North Dakota wide receiver and return specialist Weston Dressler will be inducted into the 2022 SaskTel Plaza of Honour. He will be inducted on August 19, 2022. There have been 135 individuals inducted into the annual SaskTel Plaza of Honour. The previous...
