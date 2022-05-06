ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Eye-Lighter: Brighten Up Your Inner Corners This Spring — Shop Now

By Carly Tennes
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j0wv0_0fVU2KYw00
Getty Images

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Between hot pinks and rich greens, bold hues have cemented themselves as fashion must-haves this spring. And it seems this bright trend is coming for our makeup routines too, emerging via bold lips , flushed cheeks , and most notably, pigmented inner corners.

A fresh take on the eye highlighting trend that first took the beauty community by storm in the mid 20-teens, this version of our tried-and-true eye look swaps neutral shimmery shades for bright, illuminating colors.

Recently, these eye accents have gotten the celebrity stamp of approval, appearing on Lil Nas X at the 2022 Grammy Awards, Alexa Demie during the latest season of Euphoria , and even Khloe Kardashian in her confessionals for her family’s new eponymous Hulu series.

My Lip Gloss Is Poppin': Three Ways To Rock The Lip Gloss Trend in 2022

Dubbed “easiest makeup trend to pull off” alongside other inner-corner trends by Allure , the first step to hopping on this beauty bandwagon is simple, according to celebrity makeup artist Denika Bedrossian — finding a color. While pastel colors and electric shades are currently trending, the key, Bedrossian says, is finding a hue that speaks to you.

"When adding a pop of color in the inner corners of the eye, pick a shade that is bright, fun, and within your comfort," Bedrossian, who is also a global ambassador for BareMinerals told PopSugar .

Once you’ve selected a color, simply pop the shade into your inner corner with either your finger or a small eyeshadow brush – we swear by Morphe x Jaclyn Hill’s Inner Corner Highlight Brush . For a more dramatic look, you can also pull the color up into the inner part of the lid to emphasize the crease.

WANT A FLAWLESS FACE LIKE MEGAN FOX? GET HER 'LIGHTER THAN OLIVE OIL' MOISTURIZER FOR LESS THAN $12 — SHOP NOW

“Slowly build from the inner top lid into the bottom inner lash — this creates almost a V-shape,” the makeup artist avised. “Take a fluffy brush immediately to soften the corners to avoid harsh lines."

Et voila! Bright inner corners that will help you spruce up your makeup routine all spring long!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MIpvJ_0fVU2KYw00
Sephora
SHOP NOW/SEE IT

Natasha Denona’s Pastel Eyeshadow Palette retails for $65 at sephora.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46xpzd_0fVU2KYw00
Sephora
SHOP NOW/SEE IT

Anastasia Beverly Hills’NORVINA® Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 6 for Face & Body retails for $60 at sephora.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WqELQ_0fVU2KYw00
Ulta
SHOP NOW/SEE IT

Morphe X Jaclyn Hill’s JH39 Inner Corner Highlight Brush retails for $6 at ulta.com .

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

The Daily Checkout: The Best Highlighter For The 'Hollywood Look' As Told By Our Deputy Editor — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.Welcome to The Daily Checkout a new, daily series where our editors share their favorite beauty and fashion products. From tried-and-true makeup staples to newly-tested items we already adore, we'll be breaking down what we love and why — for the sake of beauty itself. As a self-described highlighter person, OK!'s Deputy Editor Nikki Schuster says glowy products have become a must-have element of her makeup routine. "I love kind of having —...
MAKEUP
OK! Magazine

The Daily Checkout: The Perfectly Hydrating Primer Our Editor Calls A 'Godsend' — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.Welcome to The Daily Checkout, a new, daily series where our editors share their favorite beauty and fashion products. From tried-and-true makeup staples to newly-tested items we already adore, we'll be breaking down what we love and why — for the sake of beauty itself. As an E-Commerce Editor with a passion for all things skincare and makeup, Empire Media Group’s ​​Katherine Tinsley has a clear philosophy when it comes to beauty —...
MAKEUP
People

Target Has All of Spring's Biggest Dress Trends for 40% Off Right Now

These prairiecore picks, dresses with pocket, and cutout styles are bound to sell out fast. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Spring's most popular dress trends? They've been spotted...
SHOPPING
shefinds

Kelly Clarkson Goes Off-The-Shoulder In A Stunning Gold Dress On The Red Carpet—Our Jaws Dropped!

Kelly Clarkson can truly do it all— churn out hit after hit with her powerhouse vocals, coach fellow singers on The Voice and grace red carpet events— all in style. The “Since U Been Gone” singer, 39, rocked a gorgeous ensemble centered around a shimmering, radiant gold dress earlier this week while promoting her and Snoop Dogg‘s new show, American Song Contest.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa Demie
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Person
Jaclyn Hill
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Boosts Chic Midi Dress With Sharp Sneakers With Ben Affleck for Shopping Date

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jennifer Lopez boosted an elegant look with a sporty touch for a daytime date with Ben Affleck. While in Santa Monica, Calif., at the Brentwood Country Mart, the Grammy Award-winning singer wore a chic black dress. The midi-length number featured wide draped sleeves and a V-shaped neckline. Giving the gauzy piece an added silhouette was a black leather belt. Lopez completed her ensemble with tinted aviator sunglasses, gold necklaces and a chain bracelet...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Footwear News

Messy Dollar Tree Store Run By ‘Only One’ Worker Goes Viral After Customers Stock Shelves to Help Out

Click here to read the full article. A Dollar Tree store has gone viral on TikTok after video showed messy conditions at Austin, Texas-area location that’s been described as being run by only one employee, according to the clip. @x_bazan06 This is wrong guys :(. #fyp #austin #dollartreehacks ♬ original sound – Felipe_bazan In the video posted on April 30, TikTok creator Felipe films throughout the dollar store’s aisles, showing loose products strewn about the floor alongside countless boxes of unpacked merchandise. In the video, which now has more than 3.4 million views, a worker named Maggie explains that she’s...
AUSTIN, TX
whowhatwear

Meghan Markle Just Made Low-Rise Jeans Look Chic With This Classic Item

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Prince Harry-founded Invictus Games kicked off this weekend in the Netherlands, and of course, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in attendance. And for one of the more casual events of the weekend, Markle went for the winning combination of jeans and flats (Chanel ballet flats, to be exact). And instead of her usual skinny jeans, this time Markle went for a more current denim trend: low-rise jeans. Yep, you heard right.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eye Color#Anastasia Beverly Hills#Lash#Hulu#Allure
In Style

Supermodels Are Embracing the Ridiculous Denim Trend Rihanna and Katie Holmes Wear on Repeat

The Miu Miu mini skirt set the Internet on fire. Even the mention of it will send shivers down a fashion writer's spine. For a solid three-week time period, it felt like maybe there was no other skirt on planet Earth. Nicole Kidman wore it on the cover of Vanity Fair, Hailey Bieber wore it for the brand's campaign, and Yoona Lim wore it on the cover of Elle Korea. But now, celebrities like Katie Holmes, Selena Gomez, and most recently, Bella Hadid, are rebelling against the skirt with a hemline so short it basically defied gravity in favor of the complete opposite: oversized, baggy, wide-leg jeans.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Katy Perry Wears Gilded Cutout Dress & Sandals During Awkward ‘American Idol’ John Mayer Moment

Click here to read the full article. Katy Perry has her work cut out for her judging Season 20 of “American Idol,” but she’s taking on her fifth season at the judge’s table with impeccable style. Perry recently wore a sleek little black dress with some unexpected golden accents for the April 25 episode of the popular series, but even a serious style moment couldn’t save Perry from an awkward conversation that took her down for the count. For the latest “Idol” episode, Perry wore a long-sleeve black dress that hit just at her ankles, giving a peek at her simple...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Sam Asghari & Britney Spears Tease Wedding Plans As Donatella Versace Celebrates Her Birthday With The Couple — Pics!

Britney Spears has remained relatively quiet about her upcoming nuptials — she is engaged to Sam Asghari and they're expecting their first child together — but the singer, 40, may have dropped a hint about the big day. On Thursday, May 5, the fitness trainer uploaded a video of Spears handing Donatella Versace a cake at her home. (The designer's birthday was on May 2.) The blonde babe previously revealed Versace had a role in her wedding day. "No... this is not my wedding dress 👗 bahahah!!!!" she captioned a photo of herself in a frock. "Donatella Versace is making...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Du Jour: Inside The Serum Our Editor Calls One Of Her 'Skincare Holy Grails' — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.Welcome to the OK! Du Jour, a new, daily series where our editors share their favorite beauty and fashion products. From tried-and-true makeup staples to newly-tested items we already adore, we'll be breaking down what we love and why — for the sake of beauty itself. As an E-Commerce Editor at OK!'s parent company Empire Media Group, Haley Gunn is no stranger to authoring articles detailing her favorite products and what makes them...
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
Elle

Kristen Stewart Wears Sexy Chanel Dress With Completely Sheer Skirt To Fashion After Party

On Thursday, May 5, actress Kristen Stewart sported a sexy sheer Chanel look to the fashion house's after party in Monaco, following a show for their 2023 cruise collection. Styled by Tara Sweenen, Stewart wore a white halter bodysuit with black details under a see-through column skirt that just kissed the floor. It was belted with a black bow finished off with the brand's signature white camellia flower, and the suit included the designer's logo, embroidered in tiny font under the collar.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Welcome the First Monday in May With This Month’s Edit of Spring Dresses

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. No matter the occasion or season, there are always plenty of opportunities to wear a dress and, of course, an overwhelming amount of options from which to pick. And since there really is no bad time of year to invest in one, we’ve put together a monthly edit of our favorite dresses you can shop right now.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Crashes a Party in Fierce Leopard-Print Maxi Dress & Pointed-Toe Booties

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jordyn Woods takes a walk on the wild side with her latest outfit on Instagram. The influencer recently shared a photoset and video on the social media platform yesterday that showed the model posing in her animalistic-themed attire while crashing a birthday party in her neighborhood. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) Outfit-wise, Woods donned a brown and black leopard print maxi dress that had a shiny...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Pregnant Sophie Turner Resurrects the ‘No-Pants’ Trend in Oversized Blazer & Triple-Strap Sandals With Joe Jonas

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Sophie Turner continues to put her own spin on maternity-wear. The “Game of Thrones” actress was spotted with her husband Joe Jonas while the two were out in New York City yesterday. For the outfit, Turner went with an oversized black blazer that had a billowing lapel and two gold and black buttons for a glitzy finish. The garment doubled as a dress and also had a plunging neckline. The look recalled the “no-pants”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Brooke Shields Upgrades Cropped Jeans With Crisscross Crystal Chain Flats for Mother’s Day With Her Daughters

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brooke Shields spent Mother’s Day in New York City with her two daughters Rowan Francis Henchy and Grier Hammond Frenchy. The “Blue Lagoon” actress was casually dressed to hit the pavement in the Big Apple. For the outing, Shields wore a cream cropped jacket over a basic white T-shirt. The “Pretty Baby” star teamed her top with light-wash denim jeans. She let her hair cascade down her back and accessorized with brown-tinted frames and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

45K+
Followers
522
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy