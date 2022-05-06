Getty Images

Between hot pinks and rich greens, bold hues have cemented themselves as fashion must-haves this spring. And it seems this bright trend is coming for our makeup routines too, emerging via bold lips , flushed cheeks , and most notably, pigmented inner corners.

A fresh take on the eye highlighting trend that first took the beauty community by storm in the mid 20-teens, this version of our tried-and-true eye look swaps neutral shimmery shades for bright, illuminating colors.

Recently, these eye accents have gotten the celebrity stamp of approval, appearing on Lil Nas X at the 2022 Grammy Awards, Alexa Demie during the latest season of Euphoria , and even Khloe Kardashian in her confessionals for her family’s new eponymous Hulu series.

Dubbed “easiest makeup trend to pull off” alongside other inner-corner trends by Allure , the first step to hopping on this beauty bandwagon is simple, according to celebrity makeup artist Denika Bedrossian — finding a color. While pastel colors and electric shades are currently trending, the key, Bedrossian says, is finding a hue that speaks to you.

"When adding a pop of color in the inner corners of the eye, pick a shade that is bright, fun, and within your comfort," Bedrossian, who is also a global ambassador for BareMinerals told PopSugar .

Once you’ve selected a color, simply pop the shade into your inner corner with either your finger or a small eyeshadow brush – we swear by Morphe x Jaclyn Hill’s Inner Corner Highlight Brush . For a more dramatic look, you can also pull the color up into the inner part of the lid to emphasize the crease.

“Slowly build from the inner top lid into the bottom inner lash — this creates almost a V-shape,” the makeup artist avised. “Take a fluffy brush immediately to soften the corners to avoid harsh lines."

Et voila! Bright inner corners that will help you spruce up your makeup routine all spring long!

Natasha Denona’s Pastel Eyeshadow Palette retails for $65 at sephora.com .

Anastasia Beverly Hills’NORVINA® Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 6 for Face & Body retails for $60 at sephora.com .

Morphe X Jaclyn Hill’s JH39 Inner Corner Highlight Brush retails for $6 at ulta.com .