Man sentenced for molesting 2 girls in Hall

Nathan Daniel Smith

A Comer man was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to molesting two girls in Hall County, according to court documents.

Nathan Daniel Smith, 41, entered a guilty plea April 27 on four counts of child molestation in Hall County Superior Court. Judge Clint Bearden gave Smith a 20-year sentence with the first eight years in prison and the remainder on probation.

The allegations in the indictment range from December 2015 through July 2016 involving two girls under the age of 16.

Smith entered the plea under Alford vs. North Carolina. Under an Alford plea, Smith maintains his innocence but concedes that the evidence against him would likely lead to a conviction.

After Smith’s time in prison, Bearden imposed probation conditions including a 12-month court-approved residential treatment program. Smith must also continue with psychosexual counseling and aftercare.

Smith will also face the sex offender conditions on probation.

Smith was represented by former Senior Assistant Public Defender Andy Maddox, who now serves as a part-time Magistrate Court judge. Maddox deferred to Assistant Public Defender Jake Shapiro.

“I appreciate that we were able to resolve it without the minors having to testify at trial,” Shapiro said.