Himitsu Teriyaki

By Aimee Rizzo
 2 days ago

This Japanese spot in Maple Leaf serves teriyaki and milkshakes—a combination that seems meant to be. Himitsu succeeds at fried snacks like poppable gyoza and pork...

Ina Eats In

Biscoff Icebox Cake - 4 ingredients

This Biscoff Icebox Cake is rich, creamy, and comes together in just minutes. The creamy mousse softens the Biscoff cookies, giving you incredibly tasty dessert that does not require baking. Using Lotus Biscoff cookies and Biscoff cookie butter, you'll have a delicious dessert in no time.
Gin Lee

Chicken soft shell tacos

There's so many ways to whip up a delightful meal with chicken as a main ingredient. For today's lunch I made yummy soft shell chicken tacos. This recipe is simple to make and it seriously only takes a mere fifteen minutes to whip together. It's great for weeknight meals and weekend socials. And if you're having issues finding fresh chicken, you can use canned chicken for this recipe.
The Infatuation

Jikasei Mensho

You can now get your hands on Mensho Tokyo’s top-notch ramen without waiting in the infamous lines at the Tenderloin location. The new counter-service outpost in the Twitter building is designed for takeout. Everything arrives in separate to-go containers unless you eat at one the few seats at the bar, or you can find a table inside The Market. What makes this casual ramen place a destination worth seeking out is the miso and chicken based broth and housemade noodles. The square noodles are thick and cooked to perfection, and one sip of the rich soup is all it will take to feel soul-curing effects. You have four options: Toripaitan (in original broth or spicy), the G.K.O. that gets its dark color from black garlic oil and charcoal, and a vegan version with local seasonal vegetables. We gravitate toward the spicy Toripaitan, a well-balanced, start-to-finish parade of spices and umami.
The Infatuation

Mezzanotte

Georgetown needed somewhere to grab a bowl of pasta the same way every basketball team needs somebody who is 6’8, can defend multiple positions, and shoot threes—those players make any team better, and bolognese makes any neighborhood better. Thankfully, Mezzanotte is the Italian restaurant that Georgetown was waiting for.
GEORGETOWN, NY
The Infatuation

Mochill Mochidonut

Soaking in the sun at Dolores Park is one way to instantly feel good. Another is to just walk up to Mochill Mochidonut. At the Japantown mall kiosk, ring-shaped mochi donuts that come in an assortment of fun colors and glazes are the name of the game. Rich dark chocolate, matcha oreo, black sesame, even one with puffy Fruity Pebbles on top will beckon you from behind the small glass case. But aside from looking like something we want to dedicate an entire scrapbook to, these donuts taste incredible. They’re super chewy and taste about as close to literal sunshine as you can get.
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Henry County Daily Herald

RECIPE: Deviled Eggs

At first glance, these look like regular deviled eggs but one bite and you're hooked. They're creamy and full of flavor. The faint flavor from horseradish sauce is enough to know something's different from the spice but you can't put your finger on it. The same goes with the Romano cheese. It's faint but adds a bit of savoriness and zest to these deviled eggs. This recipe makes a lot and is great if you're serving a crowd (or really like deviled eggs).
RECIPES
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
The Infatuation

The George

Does gout have a vibe? It’s hard to say, but The George certainly does its best to create a gout-ish feeling. This is a delicious and decadent take on a pub. The downstairs bar is Fitzrovia’s usual mix of slurring suits and those trying to ignore the slurring suits, while the upstairs dining room is a hideout for anyone looking to part ways with a stupendous amount of cash for scampi, steak, sausages and mash, and the like. All of it is perfectly debaucherous. The room gives off an energy that mixes The Tudors and the posh bit of the Titanic while the staff, who are friendly rather fawning, will very much encourage you to eat foie gras. Indulgent? Yes. Silly? Certainly. The knickerbocker glory for dessert? Without doubt. Of course, it’s inaccessible in more ways than one. The stairs, the prices, the feeling that perhaps fox hunting isn’t so bad. But if a certain kind of British excess—complete with chardonnays from Kent and punchy devilled eggs—gets you going, then The George isn’t just extravagant. It’s extremely enjoyable.
The Infatuation

Spin

While the food here may not necessarily be life-changing, Spin is a River North ping pong spot with pretty good bar food. The sprawling space has 20 ping pong tables that you can reserve online by the hour, or you can just walk in and grab one (if you’re there close to when they open at 4pm you should be able to snag one easily). Come for a birthday, post work hang, or an exciting date night if you’re looking for a fun alternative to fake candles and an Andrea Bocelli dinner soundtrack. The pulled pork sandwiches are tender with a bright vinegar slaw, and the smashburger is juicy with a tangy tomato bacon jam. For smaller mid game dishes you and your friend (or arch rival) can snack on paprika-sprinkled shishitos or loaded short ribs nachos with pico de gallo, chipotle crema, and cotija and cheddar cheeses. Grab a seat at the dining table or the bar, or use the counter space on the sidelines for grabbing bites between sets.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

La Biznaga #2

What sets La Biznaga #2 apart from the other taquerias nearby is their selection of 16 different fillings. You can customize your taco line-up however you want, with options like chorizo, carne asada, crispy beef intestine, and juicy lengua. Though the tacos are the highlight, they also have larger plates of enchiladas, fajitas, and a steak dinner. Bright, vibrantly colored, and with plenty of tables, it's great for solo diners, couples, and small groups. Plus, they also have Taco Tuesday discounts, which is an easy excuse to try all of their varieties at least once a week.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Bistrotheque

When you think of the quintessential east London experience, Bistrotheque is right up there with the best of them. It’s a neighbourhood bistro set in an old warehouse, with art projected on the walls and cool, bohemian ambiance. Really though, it’s a relaxed, fun place to hang out for dinner and drinks in the East End with friends, and it’s good for groups as well. The bistro food is solid (the prix fixe is good value), and they’ll do you a good steak tartare. At weekend brunch, they have a guy playing Beyoncé on the piano, and the odd cabaret show that’s always a good time.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Uncool Bar

Uncool is the Kindle of restaurants. It’s not owned by Amazon, but it does share a parking lot with Whole Foods, is undeniably convenient, and feels like it’s algorithm-generated. For starters, you order and pay on a tablet. They’re open from 11am-2am every day. DJ mixes of songs you know and might love blast whether its 1pm or 1am. And fried chicken sandwiches, smash burgers, kale salad, and espresso martinis are on the menu. We’re not telling you to go out of your way to come here, but if it’s late and you’re hungry, this West Hollywood patio spot is fast, economical, and maybe even a little bit fun.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Gyuro Ramen

From the light projections of busy city streets, to the clubby playlist, to a giant neon sign of cartoon Godzilla slurping up noodles, Gyuro Ramen seems determined to bring the energy of Japanese nightlife—along with gyukotsu broth—to the West Loop. And because it’s the only place in town serving the creamy, rich beef broth, this casual sit-down spot has become a part of our ramen rotation.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Coalfire

Unlike certain other cities (ahem, New York), Chicago knows how to appreciate pizzas of all kinds. Like Coalfire, whose thin crust pies are crispy and polka-dotted with flavorful char spots, yet have a soft chew and maintain a nice flop in the center. There are a plenty of toppings to choose from, including options like pepperoni, nduja, or a gooey egg, but our favorite is the Honey and Salami: a balanced combination of sweet, savory, and spicy courtesy of sopressata, honey, and calabrian chile. There’s a lot of tables here, so come with your family and even your highly-opinionated New York friends to ease them into the Chicago pizza scene before having them try some deep dish.
The Infatuation

Japow Kakigori Original

This is the best place in Miami to get kakigori, AKA Japanese shaved ice and has the fluffiest, most delicate shaved ice in town. Japow is operated from a tiny cart in the Design District where each order of kakigori is manually shaved on an imported Japanese shaver. Each order of kakigori also gets its own custom whipped cream. So, if you order the Passion Fruit Mountain (which you should), you will also get passion fruit whipped cream—not only on top but also buried inside. Besides that version, we also love the tiger tempura, which tastes like cereal milk in frozen form and is topped with Frosted Flakes. There aren't any tables, so you'll have to enjoy your kakigori standing up or find a nearby bench. Japow also sells canned boba, but don't waste your money on it. It's not very good.
The Infatuation

Rancho Bravo Tacos

“That’s odd…Did I just stumble into a taqueria that looks like a KFC in rural Arkansas?” Yes, you did, but at Rancho Bravo you’ll find decent tacos for less than $5, one of our favorite salads in town, and absolutely nothing weird in the bathroom. Takeout is always fast, and the taquitos are always crunchy. There's also a back patio covered in twinkling string lights if that's an aesthetic that's important to you.
The Infatuation

Penelope's Vegan Taqueria

Just off the Chicago Brown Line stop in River North is an immediately noticeable bright pink Mexican spot covered in a collage of painted flowers. What’s not immediately noticeable is that all of the food at Penelope’s is vegan. They offer a variety of Mexican staples from burritos to chilaquiles, but our favorites are the Beyond Meat asada tacos, and the enchiladas. These crisp, rolled tortillas come loaded with spiced potatoes, and are topped with spicy red salsa and smooth vegan sour cream. Come in for a relaxed solo bite or a group dinner that will make even your most meat-centric friend second guess the vegan-ness of it all.
The Infatuation

