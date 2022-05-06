ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessie Goins

By Richard Boles Funeral Service
 4 days ago
HAMLET — Jessie Goins was born Oct. 1, 1937 in Clio, South Carolina, son of the late Willie Hinson Goins and Margie Oxendine Goins.

Jessie was a member of Daniel’s Chapel Holiness Church. He retired after 30 years from JP Stevens and TNS Mills. He enjoyed listening to gospel music, watching old westerns, and traveling to the mountains. Jessie will be remembered for his dedication to his family as a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, brother and uncle.

He passed away at the age of 84 on May 5, 2022.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his twin brother, Chesley Goins and four other brothers, W.H. Goins, Lacy Goins, Willie Goins and James Goins.

Jessie leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 60 years, Mary Smith Goins of the home; son, Jessie “Clifford” Goins of Hamlet; daughters, Tonia Goins Hildreth and Jessica Goins (Wayne Humphries), both of Rockingham; grandchildren, Ashley Phifer, Austin Goins, Hailee Bingham, Kimber Campbell, Jonathan Hildreth, Colby Hildreth, Justin Hildreth; his special K-9 companion, Roofus; along with a host of loving nieces, nephews, and many friends.

Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Daniel’s Chapel Holiness Church, officiated by the Rev. Kenny Bryant and the Rev. Ellis Cooper. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, May 9, 2022 at Richard Boles Funeral Service.

