Australia, New Zealand approve sale and use of Argentine GMO wheat

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUENOS AIRES, May 6 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand have approved the sale and use of foods that contain so-called HB4 wheat, a genetically modified (GMO) variety developed by Argentine firm Bioceres to withstand droughts and herbicides, the firm said on...

The Independent

Cows kept in cruel conditions outlawed in UK included in Australia trade deal

Meat from cows kept in harsh conditions banned in the UK will be imported under the trade deal struck with Australia, despite government promises to improve animal welfare after Brexit. Cattle are transported for up to 48 hours without eating and drinking in parts of Australia, its High Commissioner has admitted – and those animals are included in the deal hailed by Boris Johnson as a big prize from leaving the EU.The journeys are more than three times the limit of 14 hours without stopping for food and water in this country, a figure expected to be cut to...
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat lower, global production adds support

CHICAGO, May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Monday, pressured by recent rainfall in parts of the U.S. Great Plains that are thought to have aided winter wheat production in the area, analysts said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat contract lost 15-3/4 cents at $10.92-3/4 a bushel. * K.C. July hard red winter wheat fell 6-1/4 cents to $11.64-1/4 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat lost 2 cents to $12.06-3/4 a bushel. * U.S. exporters readied 236,847 tonnes of wheat for shipment during the week ended May 5, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said, down 39.65% from the previous week, but in line with a Reuters poll of analysts. * Canada is looking to aid Ukraine's efforts to export grain blocked from shipment by Russia's ongoing invasion of the country, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said. * Egypt aims to increase wheat production to meet 65% of its consumption by 2025 up from 45% in 2020, Planning Minister Hala al-Saeed said. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Sandra Maler)
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
MarketRealist

Unlike the United States, Canada Has an Abundance of Oil

As local Canadians are demanding the reduction of burning fossil fuels to produce oils and other carbon-emitting products, countries around the world are starting to rely on Canada more heavily for oil. Article continues below advertisement. Last month, Quebec became the first jurisdiction in the world to ban oil and...
pymnts

China, Russia Central Banks to Discuss National Payment Systems

The central banks of Russia and China are set to discuss the use of the two nation’s national payment systems in both countries. That’s according to a Friday (May 6) report from Reuters, citing comments from Zhang Hanhui, China’s envoy to Moscow, in an interview with the TASS news service.
