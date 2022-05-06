Australia, New Zealand approve sale and use of Argentine GMO wheat

CHICAGO, May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Monday, pressured by recent rainfall in parts of the U.S. Great Plains that are thought to have aided winter wheat production in the area, analysts said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat contract lost 15-3/4 cents at $10.92-3/4 a bushel. * K.C. July hard red winter wheat fell 6-1/4 cents to $11.64-1/4 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat lost 2 cents to $12.06-3/4 a bushel. * U.S. exporters readied 236,847 tonnes of wheat for shipment during the week ended May 5, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said, down 39.65% from the previous week, but in line with a Reuters poll of analysts. * Canada is looking to aid Ukraine's efforts to export grain blocked from shipment by Russia's ongoing invasion of the country, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said. * Egypt aims to increase wheat production to meet 65% of its consumption by 2025 up from 45% in 2020, Planning Minister Hala al-Saeed said. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Sandra Maler)

