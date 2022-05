UPDATE: The make has been rescued and is being evaluated by EMS personnel. Original story below… ——— FALLSTON, MD—Crews on the scene of a swiftwater rescue in the Fallston area. At just after 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, units responded to the Gunpowder River in the Harford Road area for reports of a male clinging to a kayak in the river. … Continue reading "Water rescue in progress on Gunpowder River" The post Water rescue in progress on Gunpowder River appeared first on Nottingham MD.

FALLSTON, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO