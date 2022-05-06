ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

Police arrest man on two warrants connected to April shooting in St. Joseph

St. Joseph Post
 4 days ago
St. Joseph Police arrested a man in Arkansas on two warrants in connection to a St. Joseph shooting early last month. Detectives from the St. Joseph Missouri Police Department had...

St. Joseph Post

2 arrested after man shot to death in rural Missouri

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — Two people have been charged in the shooting death of a man in Missouri during the weekend. Brandon Nodine, 28, of Warrensburg, and a 17-year-old suspect were arrested and charged after Clifford Heffele, 47, was found dead from several gunshot wounds on Sunday at a rural Warrensburg home, Johnson County Sheriff Scott Munsterman said in a Facebook post.
WARRENSBURG, MO
St. Joseph Post

Lincoln man dies from wounds sustained in Beatrice police shooting

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — A southeastern Nebraska police chief says a man shot by a Beatrice police officer in a confrontation following a high-speed chase has died. Beatrice Police Chief Bruce Lang tells radio station KWBE that 35-year-old Bradley Allen of Lincoln died Tuesday afternoon — nearly three days after the Saturday night shooting. Lang said Allen had led officers on a high-speed chase in Gage County that exceeded 100 mph at times. Allen eventually fled the vehicle on foot and was later confronted by a Beatrice officer.
BEATRICE, NE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Nevada Mo. Police arrest man, “running through yards yelling that he was going to abduct children”

NEVADA, Mo. — In the early morning hours of Friday, April 22, Nevada Police were alerted to a residence in the 1100 block of N. Clay Street for a reported assault that had just occurred. Investigation revealed a male subject, later identified as Jason Omar Clark, 45, had unlawfully entered a home and attacked a 14-year-old female. According to a...
NEVADA, MO
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WBRE

State trooper charged with possession of illegal drugs

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced the arrest and charge of a trooper they say possessed illegal drugs. According to PSP, Trooper Joseph W. Czachorowski, assigned to Troop K in Philadelphia, was discovered to have 30 oxymetholone pills and two vials of trenbolone acetate, both steroids and schedule III controlled […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WIBW

Woman accused of possession of meth, trafficking contraband after early morning traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ozawkie woman has been accused of possession of meth and trafficking contraband after an early morning traffic stop on Thursday. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Sonya R. Tavis, 42, of Ozawkie, is in custody after deputies allegedly found methamphetamine in her possession during a traffic stop early Thursday morning, April 28, near NW Tyler and NW St. John St.
OZAWKIE, KS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Little Apple Post

Police catch wanted Kan. man due to bicycle riding infraction

BARTON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just before 10 a.m. Wednesday, police initiated a traffic stop with a man later identified as 43-year-old Marcus Murphy who was on a bicycle at the intersection of Adams Street and Lakin Avenue in Great Bend for a traffic infraction, according to a media release.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Identity of suspected drowning victim at Kansas lake released

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Geary County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released the identity of a suspected drowning victim at Milford Lake. Jesse Paul Sockness of Lawrence went missing in the water on April 30 according to the Geary County Sheriff’s Office. They say Sockness and his girlfriend were floating in a makeshift vessel made […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
