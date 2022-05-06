Officers Help Round Up Sheep Found Grazing On Side Of Highway 113 Near Davis

YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) – A group of sheep that somehow got separated from a flock were found grazing along Highway 113.

California Highway Patrol says the animals were nibbling on the grass just on the shoulder of the freeway between Woodland and Davis, near County Road 29, on Friday morning.

With the help of Yolo County Animal Control, officers were able to round up the sheep and get them to safety.

Exactly where the sheep came from isn’t clear, but there are several farms in the area.

Officers say the incident is a good reminder to drivers to always be aware about possible hazards on the road.