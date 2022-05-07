Off-Duty Officer Injured But Not Shot In Parkville Double Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people remain hospitalized after a shooting involving an off-duty officer Thursday evening in Parkville , authorities said Friday.

Officers called to a reported shooting and possible robbery in the 1100 block of Deanwood Road around 6:20 p.m. Thursday and found two people shot, police said.

The unidentified victims were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries. There was no update on their statuses as of Friday afternoon.

A Baltimore County police spokesperson identified one of the people involved was an off-duty officer with the Montgomery County division of the Maryland National Capital Park Police.

The officer, whose identity was not immediately released, was injured but not shot during the incident, the police spokesperson said. Maryland National Park Police said the officer is on

No details about the extent or nature of the officer’s involvement in the incident were provided.

Neighbors told WJZ they heard about a dozen gunshots Thursday evening and looked outside their window to see a man lying in the middle of the intersection and another standing nearby holding a gun.

“I wouldn’t expect there to be gunshots considering the neighborhoods are calm and nice there are families around,” said resident Don Carroll.

From Carroll’s window, he says he could also hear the cries of a mother screaming out for her son.

“A woman ran up and was saying ‘my son, my son, that’s my son,'” he said.

Detectives continue to investigate what led to the shooting, the spokesperson said, and their findings will be handed over to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

No charges were filed in connection to the shooting as of Friday, police said.