Essex, MD

16-Year-Old Girl Last Seen In Essex Found Safe, Police Say

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 4 days ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police found a missing 16-year-old girl last seen Thursday morning in the Essex area.

The teen was last seen around 7:45 a.m. Thursday, police said. She was found safe Friday afternoon.

