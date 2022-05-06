Oliveira Misses Weight, Ruled Ineligible for Lightweight Title

The fight will still go on, but the reigning lightweight champion will be ineligible for the crown in Saturday night’s title fight with Justin Gaethje.

Saturday night’s UFC 274 lightweight title fight just got a whole lot more interesting (or less interesting, depending on what side you’re on).

Charles Oliveira, the reigning lightweight champion in the 155 lb. division, was looking to defend his title on Saturday night against opponent Justin Gaethje. The fight will still take place, but only one fighter, Gaethje, will be eligible for the title after Oliveira missed weight on Friday afternoon . Oliveira weighed in at 155.5 pounds, missing weight by half a pound.

In a stunning turn of events, only Gaethje can win the lightweight title in a match that will still go on as scheduled on Saturday night. If Oliveira wins the fight, he will not retain his lightweight crown and it will instead be left vacant.

This is an unprecedented moment in UFC history on the men’s side, as this is the first time in the UFC’s existence that a belt-holder has missed weight ahead of a title fight.

Per TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter , a similar situation in 2018 occurred on the women’s side when Nicco Montaño was hospitalized due to effects of cutting weight. Montaño was stripped of the title after the fight was cancelled.

