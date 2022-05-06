ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth broke a decades-old tradition by excluding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the most iconic part of the Jubilee celebrations

By Mikhaila Friel
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not appear on the palace balcony this June.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images, Chris Jackson/Getty Images

  • Only working royals will join the Queen on the balcony at Trooping the Colour this year.
  • Non-working royals were previously allowed to attend the centuries-old event.
  • This year, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Prince Andrew will be unable to attend.

Queen Elizabeth II broke a royal tradition by announcing that non-working royals will not appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony at the Trooping the Colour parade in June.

The parade, which takes place every year for the monarch's birthday , will celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June, which marks her 70 years on the throne.

It is a tradition for the royal family to gather to watch a flyover by the Royal Air Force from the balcony, and in previous years non-working royals including Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have attended. But that will not be the case this year, according to a statement sent to Insider by Buckingham Palace on Friday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex photographed at Trooping the Colour 2019.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images

"After careful consideration, The Queen has decided this year's traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday 2nd June will be limited to Her Majesty and those Members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of The Queen," the statement reads.

The list of people invited to join the Queen on the balcony include the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children, the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children, the Princess Royal and Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent, and Princess Alexandra, the statement added.

A palace spokesperson told Insider that the statement is "self explanatory" and that no further comment would be issued on the reasons behind the decision.

Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — who attended the parade before they quit royal duties in April 2020 — will not appear on the balcony this year, a spokesperson for the couple confirmed to Insider that they will still celebrate the Jubilee in London. The Sussexes' visit marks the first time Queen Elizabeth will meet Harry and Markle's 11-month-old daughter, Lilibet Diana , who is named after her great-grandmother.

Prince Andrew and his daughters Beatrice, Eugenie, and their children will also be missing from this year's event.

Trooping the Colour began 260 years ago, according to the royal family website. The Queen hosted her first Trooping the Colour as Princess Elizabeth in 1951, as she stood in for her father King George VI, who was unwell at the time, according to Town and Country.

Comments / 440

Joyce Lane
4d ago

It's ridiculous to keep saying they're being excluded when I'm sure that crossed their minds as being a possibility when they walked away from the Royal family. you're creating headlines that don't need to be created

Reply(61)
177
Liz Guerrero
4d ago

I think a lot of those decisions are so lame because they are family no matter what so but that's just my opinion they should just include them

Reply(12)
101
Amanda Caldwell
4d ago

When They Moved To America They Gave Up Their Titles! I do not feel sorry for them at all they were told what was going to happen when they moved here! Why On Earth Would You Walk Away From The Royal Family knowing the consequences! The only victims involved would be Harry and his 2 children who gave up everything, his brother, grandmother, his niece and nephew's his home etc..They Walked Away!!! Quit Trying to Smear The Royal Families Name and Act As If The Queen Is A Horrible Person.... The Queen is the Victim of Harry and his Wife walked away!!!!

Reply(8)
64
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Princess Royal#British Royal Family#Uk#The Royal Air Force#Buckingham Palace#The Royal Family
NewsBreak
Royals
