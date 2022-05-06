ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Etowah County, AL

Roadway blockage on I-59 in Etowah County

By Hannah Caver
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

From The Tribune staff reports ETOWAH COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle that occurred on Friday, May 6,...

www.trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAFF

Vehicle leads multiple agencies on chase through Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A vehicle fleeing a traffic stop led police on a chase through Morgan County on Friday. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, a Decatur Police traffic stop attempted to stop the vehicle. After fleeing, the chase continued until reaching an end on Peach Orchard Road in Hartselle.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Tuscaloosa man killed in Shelby County wreck

From The Tribune staff reports SHELBY COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 11:40 p.m. Sunday, May 8, has claimed the life of a Tuscaloosa man, according to a report from the Alabama State Troopers. William D. Symington, 27, was fatally injured when the 2018 Honda Rebel motorcycle he was operating crossed the […]
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Traffic
Local
Alabama Government
County
Etowah County, AL
Etowah County, AL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Control#Commercial Vehicle#Traffic Accident#The Tribune#Alea#Aldot
Alabama Now

One driver ejected, killed and a second seriously injured when two 18-wheelers collide, head-on on Alabama highway

A crash involving two 18-wheeler trucks that occurred at approximately midnight Thursday, May 5, has claimed the life of an Alabama man. Leslie Wayne Deloach, 45, of Prattville, was fatally injured when the 1990 Kenworth semi-truck he was driving failed to stop at a stop sign before making a right turn onto U.S. 80 east and then colliding head-on with a 2000 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Jay Hardy, 54, of Flower Mound, Texas.
PRATTVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wdhn.com

Elba woman dies after crashing motorcycle in Covington County

COVINGTON, Ala. (WDHN) — A single-vehicle accident claimed the life of an Elba woman Thursday night. 51-year-old Lillian R. Moulton was driving her 2000 Yamaha V-Star motorcycle on highway 84 when she lost control and crashed into a guardrail. That crash happened around six miles east of Opp. Moulton...
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy