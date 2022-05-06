Roadway blockage on I-59 in Etowah County

A crash involving two 18-wheeler trucks that occurred at approximately midnight Thursday, May 5, has claimed the life of an Alabama man. Leslie Wayne Deloach, 45, of Prattville, was fatally injured when the 1990 Kenworth semi-truck he was driving failed to stop at a stop sign before making a right turn onto U.S. 80 east and then colliding head-on with a 2000 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Jay Hardy, 54, of Flower Mound, Texas.

PRATTVILLE, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO