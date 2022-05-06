ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

No. 1 ranked Christopher Newport University men’s lacrosse team has national championship aspirations

By Marty O'Brien, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago

It is only natural that the Christopher Newport University men’s lacrosse team begins the postseason today, in a home game at 4 p.m. against No. 3 Salisbury for the championship of the Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference, with Division III national championship aspirations.

The Captains are 16-0, lead the nation in scoring margin at 12.25 goals per game and routed then No. 1-ranked Salisbury 17-7 at Jennings Family Stadium, the site of the conference final. CNU has been ranked No. 1 for the first time in program history in the three weeks since.

But Captains coach Mikey Thompson knows a little something about national championships, having assisted Dom Starsia on the University of Virginia’s NCAA title team in 2011. Starsia, who guided the Cavaliers to four national titles and 13 Final Fours, often cautioned his players about overconfidence.

“He’d tell them there is no ‘deserve’ in sports,” Thompson said. “He’d say, ‘Just because you’ve worked hard and done all of the right things, there’s a good chance the teams [left] at the end are doing all the right things.’

“‘There’s no deserve. You’ve got to make it happen.’”

It is a message that has registered with Max Wayne, a fifth-year senior and team co-captain. It rings especially clear as the Captains prepare for a rematch with 2021 national runner-up Salisbury — a team that eliminated the Captains from last year’s Final Four and had dominated the series with CNU until three weeks ago.

“Coach Thompson preaches having a neutral mindset and staying humble,” Wayne said. “The takeaway from that is you can’t be cocky because success just doesn’t happen.

“You can’t replicate success without the same effort, preparation and execution. We’ve never been the favorite before, we’ve always been the underdog, but it’s important to remember that Salisbury is definitely a team that can play better and beat us.”

Nevertheless, the 2022 Captains are so complete that they certainly “deserve” the label of favorites. For starters, the Captains are one of the nation’s deepest and most experienced teams.

On a roster with an eye-opening 57 players, nine are fifth-year seniors or, as Thompson points out, “almost a fifth class.” Wayne, who Thompson says is a legitimate Premier Lacrosse League prospect, credits the variety of postgraduate offerings at CNU for making that possible.

“We’re fortunate there are a lot of academic options for fifth-year seniors,” he said. “There are masters in financial analysis, teaching, computer science and environmental science — something not many Division III schools have.

“That makes it easier for a fifth-year senior to stay.”

Thompson said, “National championship teams come down to senior leadership. All 57 guys are invested in our success. Not many quit or transfer, and that gives you a strong roster from top to bottom.”

It is a roster that Thompson says has been “super-efficient on both sides of the ball.” Wayne and Phoenix Hines, also a fifth-year senior, and goalkeeper Zac Hanway are standouts on a defense that is first nationally in turnovers caused (18.31 per game) and eighth in fewest goals allowed (7.31).

Freshman Warner Cabaniss has won 67% of his faceoffs this season, 18 of 26 in the earlier meeting with Salisbury. That’s an improvement and a key statistic, Wayne says, because the more possessions you get, the better your chance to win.

Wayne added that the offense, which ranks fourth nationally at 19.56 goals per game, is more free-flowing and less scripted than in the past. The result has been school records of 60 goals and 90 points from fifth-year senior Dylan Rice and 41 assists from breakout star Coby Auslander.

Wayne feels the experience of reaching the Final Four a year ago adds a layer of belief that the Captains can contend for a national title this year. Thompson agreed, and added it also gave the Captains a desire to complete “unfinished business.”

A national title would cap a meteoric rise for a program barely more than 15 years old, but which is poised to remain at the top of Division III for years to come.

“When you have a winning culture, like we had at Virginia, where there are a bunch of guys with high expectations for the team and themselves willing to do all that’s required, you can’t quantify that,” Thompson said. “That’s definitely here in place at CNU now, and it’s something that’s not going to change.”

Today’s game

What: Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference lacrosse championship

Who: No. 1 Christopher Newport vs. No. 3 Salisbury

When: 4 p.m.

Where: CNU’s Jennings Family Stadium, Newport News

Comments / 0

Related
cbs19news

Unseeded Virginia is only ACC program named to NCAA field

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 Sports) -- The two-time defending National Champion Virginia men's lacrosse program is set to begin its run at a three-peat with an uphill battle to climb this time. After winning a share of the ACC regular-season title, the Cavaliers are making its fourth consecutive NCAA tournament run...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Bridgewater advances to second weekend of ODAC Baseball Tournament

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College baseball team is one of four teams remaining in the ODAC Tournament. “I think we have been playing really good baseball all year and now everything is coming together,” said Bridgewater senior infielder Kevin Navedo. “All the little pieces are falling into place.”
BRIDGEWATER, VA
WSET

#6 Lynchburg baseball pulls away from EMU, earns spot in ODAC final weekend

University of Lynchburg baseball is headed to High Point, N.C. for championship weekend of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Tournament. The sixth-ranked and first-seeded Hornets beat Eastern Mennonite 5-1 Monday afternoon behind seven shutout innings from Zack Potts and a save from Grayson Thurman. Potts owns seven wins on the year, and Thurman earned his 12th save of the season.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Top prospect Adley Rutschman headlines deep pool of prospects on Norfolk Tides’ roster as team returns to Harbor Park

If the eventual culmination of the Baltimore Orioles’ gradual rebuild now resides in Norfolk, those involved try not to view it that way. They’re just here to play baseball. With the return of top catching prospect Adley Rutschman and the arrival of left-hander D.L. Hall to the Norfolk Tides’ roster in recent days, the team now includes 10 of the organization’s top 30 prospects, as ranked by ...
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
Newport News, VA
College Sports
State
Virginia State
Newport News, VA
Sports
City
Newport News, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Virginian-Pilot

William & Mary athletic facilities get transformational boost from LA Dodgers, Chelsea FC part owner

If Todd Boehly felt the jet lag of flying from London, where he saw his new $3.09 billion acquisition, the Chelsea FC soccer club, in action on Saturday, it didn’t show. Boehly returned to his alma mater, William & Mary, on Monday, enthusiastically touting a more modest, but significant investment in Tribe athletics. He and wife, Katie Boehly, along with fraternity brother Scott Mackesy and ...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s College Men’s Tennis Taking on Penn State Behrend in NCAAs

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Committee announced the 44-team bracket for the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Championship Monday afternoon and the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s tennis team (15-3) will take on Penn State Behrend (11-13) in the first round on May 13 on the campus of the University […]
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
WHSV

JMU baseball looking to finish strong in final CAA season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison baseball team is hoping to leave the CAA as one of the top squads in the conference. The Dukes are currently alone in second place in the CAA standings with an 11-6 record in conference games (26-20 overall). JMU is playing its final season in the Colonial Athletic Association as the school’s athletic program prepares for a move to the Sun Belt Conference on July 1.
HARRISONBURG, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dom Starsia
ABC6.com

Brown Men’s Lacrosse To Host Defending Champion Virginia in First Round of NCAA Tournament

The Ivy League regular season Champion Brown Bears (10-5, 4-2 Ivy League) were one of six Ivy League programs to earn a berth into the 2022 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Tournament. The Bears are the eight-seed and will host Virginia (11-3, 5-1 ACC), the lone ACC program competing in the 2022 field. There are four other Ivy programs seeded in the field as the Ivy League will have five of the eight Second Round home games.
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Seahawks Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Finish Fifth at C2C Championships

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Sophomore Meaghan Collins (Pocomoke City, Md./Pocomoke) picked up a runner-up finish in the discus throw on Saturday at the 2022 Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships hosted by Christopher Newport University. The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s outdoor track & field team finished fifth in the six-team field […]
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Virginian-Pilot

757Teamz boys soccer Top 15: Menchville is the new No. 1, Oscar Smith and Landstown join the rankings

One of the most unpredictable boys soccer seasons in recent memory continued last week. Tabb knocked off top-ranked Jamestown to pave the way for Menchville to take over as the fourth No. 1 team this year (following Cox, Jamestown and Grafton). Oscar Smith recorded its best win in quite some time with a 4-0 stunner over then-unbeaten Great Bridge. The Tigers followed up with a draw against ...
GRAFTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Lacrosse#Salisbury University#Lacrosse Players#Division Iii#Captains#Cnu#Cavaliers
Virginian-Pilot

757Teamz softball Top 15: Nansemond-Suffolk remains on top heading into showdown with No. 3 Hickory

The No. 1 spot in the 757Teamz rankings had been a revolving door, with Nansemond-Suffolk Academy last week becoming the fourth team to occupy that spot in as many weeks. But the Saints won twice to remain No. 1 for a second consecutive week. Holding that place will be a challenge as the Saints played No. 3 Hickory — previously No. 1 this season — in a showdown Monday at Hickory. Newcomers to ...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

William & Mary breaks ground on $67-million renovation project

WILLIAMSBURG (WAVY) – The countdown has begun, and new athletics facilities are officially on the way at William & Mary. A crowd watched and cheered as university President Katherine Rowe, Athletics Director Brian Mann and others broke ground on a $67-million renovation project. “This is a really really exciting and a significant moment for William […]
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy