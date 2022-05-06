ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Hidden Order of Wyoming Monks Make Divine Coffee

By Bill Schwamle
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There is a hidden order of monks living in the remote mountains of Wyoming. They make premium coffee and sell it online. Funds from the coffee help them construct ... wait for it ... a gothic cathedral. Sometimes a story seems too crazy to be true, but this story is legit....

