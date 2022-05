Bob Lanier, the left-handed big man who muscled up beside the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as one of the NBA's top players of the 1970s, died Tuesday. He was 73. The NBA said in a statement that the legendary NBA center died Tuesday after a short illness. The Hall of Famer and eight-time NBA All-Star had worked for the league as a global ambassador.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO