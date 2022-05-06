ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Putin Losing Ukraine Amid Reports of Russians Sabotaging Own Tanks

By Katherine Fung
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Days before Russia's annual Victory Day celebration, Ukrainian forces reclaimed five areas in the Kharkiv...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 70

Guest
3d ago

Please help save the Ukraine from Russia Now please!! Stop this War please, Please Russia go back to Russia Now!! Take Putin out and stop this War, bring peace to the Ukraine please Now!!🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

Reply
31
Olivia Thomas
3d ago

so I guess the definition of world power now means you have nuclear weapons that can destroy the world 🌍. Or you possessed the means to invade a country to steal their resources and the world will do nothing physically to stop you. Hey isn't that how Nazi Germany started world war II?? well I guess that's really how all wars start wanting to take something from someone else by force while instilling your political views.. Hey don't they refer to that as TERRORISM?? But what do I know I'm just another pawn on the world's chess board who will be sacrificed to protect the king and queen.

Reply(9)
18
The Un-nameable
2d ago

well putin some of your military just don't like you anymore you should be worried about who's going to rub you out in your own country

Reply
10
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE – Monster Putin ‘shaking uncontrollably’ in new video as fears grow over state of his health

EVIL Vladimir Putin's health has come under speculation after a new video shows the Russian strongman "shaking uncontrollably". The Russian tyrant's hands trembled violently in a clip showing him greeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin. the footage shows a frail-looking Putin - who in recent weeks has been...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Ukraine#Russian Soldiers#Russians#Ukrainian#Fedorivka#Shestakovo#Peremoha#Cherkaski#Gchq#The Washington Post
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
928K+
Followers
92K+
Post
825M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy