Putin Losing Ukraine Amid Reports of Russians Sabotaging Own Tanks
Days before Russia's annual Victory Day celebration, Ukrainian forces reclaimed five areas in the Kharkiv...www.newsweek.com
Days before Russia's annual Victory Day celebration, Ukrainian forces reclaimed five areas in the Kharkiv...www.newsweek.com
Please help save the Ukraine from Russia Now please!! Stop this War please, Please Russia go back to Russia Now!! Take Putin out and stop this War, bring peace to the Ukraine please Now!!🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
so I guess the definition of world power now means you have nuclear weapons that can destroy the world 🌍. Or you possessed the means to invade a country to steal their resources and the world will do nothing physically to stop you. Hey isn't that how Nazi Germany started world war II?? well I guess that's really how all wars start wanting to take something from someone else by force while instilling your political views.. Hey don't they refer to that as TERRORISM?? But what do I know I'm just another pawn on the world's chess board who will be sacrificed to protect the king and queen.
well putin some of your military just don't like you anymore you should be worried about who's going to rub you out in your own country
Comments / 70