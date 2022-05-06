Sunny Hostin Slammed Over 'I Don't Understand Black Republicans' Remark
"I feel like that's an oxymoron, a Black Republican," she said Friday on ABC's "The...www.newsweek.com
when this Granger person says Trump did things that are racist why doesn't she tell us what it exactly was. is she seeing something that is racist because its true or because she is black
stop listening to these people because they dont even know that there ancestors established the republican party with some good white people with Texas having the most delegates.
I don't know why anyone should slam her for her opinion of Black Republicans. Well slam me & other Blacks also. Because I'll never ever understand the Candace Owens of the Republican party.
