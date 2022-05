Nothing hurts worst than stepping on a Lego with bare feet but that doesn't stop millions of all ages from loving them anyway. Lego lovers out there, I have the best news for you, Brick Fest Live. Brick Fest Live, is something that Lego lovers around the world will gather for. Brick Live Festival will take place at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas, on May 14th and 15th. There are different times of day you can attend. There will be hands-on activities as well as live shows. Don't forget to bring the camera because there will be lots of opportunities for photos.

DALLAS, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO