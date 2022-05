On May 7, voters in New Braunfels will elect officials to the New Braunfels City Council and the school boards of New Braunfels ISD and Comal ISD. Comal and Guadalupe county residents can vote at any location in their home county, and voting originally slated to take place at Peace Lutheran Church will now be held at the Westside Community Center in New Braunfels, according to Comal County elections officials.

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO