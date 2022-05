Former Detroit Pistons star Bob Lanier has died at age 73, the NBA announced Tuesday night. Lanier, taken No. 1 overall by the Pistons in 1970 out of St. Bonaventure, spent parts of 10 seasons with the franchise, averaging 22.7 points, 11.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game over 681 games in Detroit. He also played parts of five seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks, finishing his NBA career with averages of 20.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

