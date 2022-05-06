ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brundidge, AL

Juvenile charged with manslaughter in February Brundidge shooting

By Jonathan Grass
WSFA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WSFA) - Brundidge Police Chief Sam Green says a grand jury has returned an indictment in connection to a deadly shooting earlier this year. That person has now been...

www.wsfa.com

