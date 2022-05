OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso will host its second annual Pride Festival Saturday. Organizers say visitors can expect a lot of fun, food, and activities for all ages. Stephanie Ingersoll is the organizer for the Owasso Pride Festival. She says last years event was put together on a sort of whim, in three weeks. So they’ve had this year’s festival in the works for way longer.

OWASSO, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO