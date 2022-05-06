ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

CDC: Half of Maine counties have high COVID transmission rates

By WGME
WPFO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine still has some of the highest COVID case rates in the nation....

fox23maine.com

WMTW

New COVID-19 concerns are growing in Maine

Maine — The number of people in the hospital in Maine with COVID-19 continues to trend upward. On Monday, the Maine Center for Disease Control reported that 150 active cases are currently in the hospital. That was down slightly from 156 on Sunday, but Sunday's report was the first time the number had reached 150 since March 5.
