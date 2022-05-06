ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, IL

Bass masters: Winchester's Hayden Surratt and Brock Ingram

Winchester's Hayden Surratt and Brock Ingram, along with driver Jed Arnold, fish a cove at Lake Jacksonville during the IHSA Bass Fishing Sectional at the lake on Thursday. (Dennis Mathes)

Surratt and Ingram won the tournament with a catch weighing in at 17.29 pounds.

Rain, sometimes heavy, made for an uncomfortable day for fishing. But some experts say bass are more active when it's raining. Anglers who know how to fish during steady rain can be successful. Surratt and Ingram certainly were.

