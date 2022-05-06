Woman’s Death in Queensbridge Fire Ruled a Homicide

Queensbridge Houses North (Photo: QueensPost)

A fire that broke out inside a Queensbridge apartment and killed a woman in December has been ruled a homicide, the NYPD announced today.

Police responded to a call of an apartment fire at 40-12 12th St. (Queensbridge Houses North) on Thursday, Dec. 9, and discovered Lavina Nolley inside a second-story unit with burns and trauma to her body. She was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital-Queens where she was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner determined that Nolley died from multiple lacerations to her body as well as smoke inhalation. The FDNY said the fire was deliberately set.

The police are trying to determine why Nolley was in the apartment since she lived on 29th Street.