Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne juvenile arrested after stabbing incident

By Eve Hamilton
capcity.news
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne juvenile has been arrested on charges of aggravated assault and attempted second-degree murder for his suspected role in a May 5 stabbing. Cheyenne police were dispatched to the Lamp Lounge at101 W. Sixth St. at around 11 p.m. for...

capcity.news

Comments / 4

