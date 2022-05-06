ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delivery driver's car stolen near Levee; teen chased and arrested

By STAFF REPORTS
The Exponent
The Exponent
 2 days ago
Police say 320 Brown St. sees more 911 calls than any other apartment area in West Lafayette. Hannah Mitchell | Summer Reporter

Delivery drivers, beware.

A Door Dash driver reportedly left their car unlocked and running Thursday night in front of a business in front of the row of businesses just south of the Levee while picking up an order, and when they came back outside, it was gone.

Officers from the Lafayette Police Department located the vehicle a short time later, and a very short vehicle pursuit ensued, West Lafayette Police Capt. Adam Ferguson said. The suspect drove the car back into the Levee area and eventually parked the car and ran away.

A WLPD officer found and captured the suspect, a juvenile male, as he was fleeing through the apartment complex at 320 Brown St. The boy was arrested and taken to the Tippecanoe County Juvenile Detention facility.

