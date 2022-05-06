Purdue student allegedly removed from bar over e-cigarette

Students gather in the parking outside of the bar Where Else before heading to a bar. David Hickey | Senior Photographer

A 22-year-old Purdue student reported he was battered early Friday morning after staff at Where Else bar threw him out because he had been smoking an e-cigarette.

A West Lafayette Police officer in the area saw the young man on the ground outside Where Else bar, 135 S. Chauncey Ave., according to WLPD Capt. Adam Ferguson. The officer stopped to check on the man, who alleged the bar staff had thrown him out of the bar for smoking an e-cigarette.

The bar staff agreed the man had been smoking an e-cigarette in the bar, which is against their rules. They asked him to stop and he refused, so they escorted him to the door and released him outside. But the staff told police they did not push or strike the man.